None of this is new, but it’s the sheer scale that will cost us all in the end. It feels so entrenched that it’s become the accepted norm. We may achieve economic growth, but everyone has to share in that growth. It would be wrong to continue with a system that results in yet more inequality. The warning signs are there. People vote differently for all sorts of reasons, but there is a general sense of disillusionment with the political status quo. Feeling left behind or ignored by the government, you look for something different. It’s the job of modern politicians to spell out a new vision. Every policy should be linked to strategic goals. For me, that involves non-negotiable values of equality, equity and inclusiveness. I’d build it from communities up, not top down. It’s all to play for, and now is not the time to be timid.