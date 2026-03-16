Suddenly there was the most tremendous sound of birds chattering and it wasn’t long before we found the source. Three trees nearby looked ever so much darker than their neighbours; it appeared that one of the incoming gangs of starlings had decided to take a break and perch amongst their branches. Just as we were marvelling at how many birds there were, another flock chose to join them, turning the tree tops completely black. Then in what my friend Graham described as an “Arboreal Monochrome Firework” they all took off at once exploding into the sky in a way that could not be captured in a photo. It was breathtaking.