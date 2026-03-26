Among the many characters woven into the story, Doug, Bonnie, Oz and Beulah each bring their own distinct warmth and humanity to the stage. Local school teacher, Beulah, is a figure of reassurance and authority. Played expertly by Sarah Robens, she anchors many of the scenes with a calm, steady presence, showing the kindness displayed by the Newfoundlanders. Bonnie, an animal lover working for the SPCA, is determined to care for any animals that are on the planes, her compassion overriding any concern. Ellie Brock perfectly captured the bravery, determination and sincerity of this part. Doug, Bonnie’s husband, an air traffic controller, tries to balance helping his wife with maintaining his duties at the airport. Ben Tyne brought an emotional openness to the role. Newcomer to KATS, Damian Peat, provided humour and energy as local policeman, Oz, helping to lift the pace and highlight the camaraderie that develops amongst the townspeople. Together, these performances create layers to the story, highlighting the kindness and connection that define the piece.