Since the vote in the House of Commons, the House of Lords has spent a considerable amount of time debating it. Many amendments have been tabled from both sides of the argument, as they were in the House of Commons. It is important to note that whilst there were a significant number of amendments in the Lords for this Bill, other legislation, such as the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, also had a high number of amendments. To claim that members of the House of Lords sought to kill the bill contradicts the role that the House of Lords plays. It is a refining chamber, and this is exactly what Peers sought to do.