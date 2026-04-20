Running costs are around £1 million, but the government grant is just £390,000. That gap tells its own story. Even more concerning is that more than £200,000 of those costs are earmarked for an external audit. More than half of the government funding disappears on auditing alone. To achieve what exactly? I have made it clear that we should not accept such an excessive fee. It feels like yet another example of the private sector extracting money from the public purse.