In addition “The Developer’s KC argues that NPPF14(b) is not met because: ‘The MNP does not contain allocations to meet its… housing requirement,” as required by paragraph 14(b) of the NPPF. This”, suggests CoPilot, “is the central weakness of the opinion”, as “The NPPF allows a neighbourhood plan’s housing requirement to be: set by the strategic plan, or derived through the process described in NPPF69–70. Modbury is a Smaller Town in the JLP hierarchy. The JLP allocated sites for Modbury and did not require the MNP to allocate additional land”, and as “The MNP contains: settlement boundaries; policies governing delivery of the JLP allocations;” and “development management criteria” these can be considered “policies and allocations for the purposes of NPPF14(b).”