The early sun also brings out the first hoverflies. These can be very deceptive in appearance: quite a few look like bees and quite a few look like wasps. Amongst the bee mimics, the first to appear are the drone flies. These are fairly large brown hoverflies and are often found sitting in the sun or feeding on the spring flowers. They are excellent pollinators and can easily be encouraged to breed in your garden. Just as you provide nestboxes for the birds, you can provide a hoverfly lagoon, as it is called, for the larvae of drone flies. All you need is a container with some stagnant water and organic material in it. You can easily find a more detailed description online. Not only are hoverflies excellent pollinators, many are important predators of aphids when they are in the larval stage.