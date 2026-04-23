The LNRS is not regulatory, but it will give weight to arguments supporting nature recovery and protection. Planning is a balance between conflicting pressures. The more we can highlight the benefits of our natural environment, the stronger the case will be. With attempts to remove democratic influence on planning decisions at the local level, strategies and local plans must push the environmental agenda. Local councillors will no longer be involved in many decisions. These will be made by unelected officers guided by adopted plans. The LNRS will feed into these plans. Restoring habitats and contributing to halting wildlife decline strengthen ecosystems and bring many benefits. They store carbon, improve soil and water quality, and reduce flood risk, all of which contribute to climate resilience and, fundamentally, future sustainability. It also enhances access to high-quality natural spaces, supporting community health and wellbeing and opportunities for green skills and jobs linked to conservation and land management.