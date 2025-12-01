The words environment and climate did not appear once in the Budget speech. I’d like to say that was shocking, but sadly it wasn’t. There was no radical plan to retrofit the nation’s homes, no tax incentives to shift behaviour, and no sign of any intention to fund the work needed to address the climate crisis. As we heard at the National Emergency Briefing the day after the Budget, the cost of inaction will be far greater than the cost of acting now. Every year we procrastinate, the cost rises, and it’s a tragedy that we have a government unwilling to face reality.