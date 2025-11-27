She germinated seeds in the laboratory and found they only germinated if exposed to light. A few grass-cuttings over it or a bush growing up and shading it and the seed would not germinate. The next hurdle before germination was that it needed temperatures well over 20 degrees C before it would do so. Perhaps that is why Andrew’s Wood had a Lobelia bonanza\in 1976, when it was a hot summer? The final nail in the coffin was that although seeds germinated in Andrew’s Wood from March to September, only the seedlings that germinated in the spring survived their first winter. No wonder Heath Lobelia was rare.