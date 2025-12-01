Well, that was a bit of a damp squib. I’m talking about the budget. All the preceding kite flying or rolling the pitch as they like to say, and then pretty much nothing. Very disappointed there was nothing to support our hospitality industry. Equally disappointing was the extra three years’ freeze on tax thresholds. They say they’ve stuck to their manifesto promises, but they haven’t. Taxes on working people and pensioners will be going up. All hidden behind the euphemistic fiscal drag. It’s classic political smoke and mirrors. The worst thing about is the lowest paid and some of the least well-off pensioners will be dragged into tax as their personal allowances are frozen. It would be much more honest and progressive to just put up income tax, allowing the lowest paid not to be taxed. Hardly country before party.