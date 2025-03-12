Five years have passed, and at the end of the AMP7 period, we learn that the average improvement was only 2%. The level of penalty fines that resulted are so low as to be absorbed as a reasonable ‘business cost’. The AMP 8 period (2025 to 2030) has begun with more promises from South West Water accompanied by the highest-ever hikes in customer bills, which have been approved – by Ofwat. We will all now have to pay an extra £110 per year on our water bills. We have no choice.