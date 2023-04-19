Mr Mangnall fails to mention the devastating impact on biodiversity in the U.K., the most biodiverse depleted country on the planet, resulting from the privatised water companies (Thatcher 1989) flushing raw sewage into the country’s waterways, lakes and seas, an illegal practice other than when storm overflows are likely to cause waste water to back up into homes. All in the name of profit to reward shareholders, mostly foreign, and CEOs. The latter receiving bonuses totalling £14.5m, a reward for failing the environment and potentially our health and thus burdening the under-invested NHS. After all water is essential to life and we are paying higher bills because of the lack of investment in the first place, in order to keep their investors in the money to the tune of £57bn. We are paying the shareholders and CEOs to get rich. Twenty percent of our bills already goes to servicing the debt they have racked up and slushed between each other. And, while there are now plans for unlimited fines, the Environment Agency doesn’t have the resources to police them because of austerity. As always with the Tories, too little to late and not enough investment, so symptomatic of the Tory business model of opportunity (AKA greed) which causes ill-health and destroys biodiversity.