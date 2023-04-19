This is the ‘free for all’ created by the privatisation of the system; it supports private companies but fails to take into account, the impact on local people who pay the price both with massive inconsiderate inconvenience, while all the time the public purse pays the costs...pretty much like the South Devon Freeport being given the go ahead at SHDC with the support of local Conservative and Lib Dem Councillors, another centrally led major development, invested in by South Hams District Council, that could also wreak the same kind of chaos and local people would also be paying for. Residents and businesses need to be involved and properly consulted about these works so that they cause far less disruption. It’s not rocket science. The Green Party has consistently voted against any regulations that undermine public services and remove public input and consultation. Government don’t always know best, often the people do.