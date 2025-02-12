This is an example of the circular economy where industry recaptures the materials from waste to use as a source of materials to make new products, avoiding landfill, incineration, mining and pollution. This contrasts with our current linear economic model, where resources are mined, used, and then discarded, creating pollution and destroying natural habitats. Oil and gas are part of the linear economy as they can only be burnt once, creating pollution, and are produced by continuous extraction.