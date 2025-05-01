Replete and careful not to leave a trace of our visit, we headed west. As we walked, I told Oli that one of the things I was most hopeful of seeing was a Green Hairstreak butterfly as I hadn’t been in the right place at the right time to see one for several years. Just then at ankle height, a tiny butterfly fluttered past and I squeaked with surprise and delight as I caught a flash of green. Amused at this, apparently, instant wish-granting, Oli joined me in tracking the flitting creature as it jinked about over the low-growing vegetation. Finally it settled and we took turns to get close-up views through binoculars. Only the underwings are green and of a vibrant hue you would more likely associate with tropical insects. At rest, wings are always folded and they catch the light like shot-silk, flashing between yellowish-lime and the blue-green of verdigris as the butterfly angles itself either