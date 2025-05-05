We don’t always get in right, and we should own up to our mistakes and take responsibility. Faced with an appalling financial settlement from central government and increasing costs across the board, we had to take the decision to either increase revenue or make cuts to services. We choose the former and achieved that by increasing car parking charges. It’s a political decision and as leader, the buck stops with me. There is no doubt in my mind and talking to local people that I have got that wrong. Not necessarily the concept, but the detail. My final act as leader will be to implement an immediate review of the new charging scheme. There will still have to be increases but changes are required.