At the same time of all this chaos, the government is looking to change the way planning applications are decided. It’s only consultation at this stage but the removal of democratically elected representatives from the decision-making process can’t be right. Many decisions are taken on subjective matters such as visual impact or design. Why does government think council officers are best placed to make those judgement calls rather than elected local councillors. It’s being dressed up as another way to achieve the magic 1.5 million new houses. What utter nonsense. With 1000s of planning applications approved but not built, it’s the developers worried about their profit margins who are to blame. The planning system might not be perfect but to remove democratic accountability trying to achieve the unachievable is just plain wrong.