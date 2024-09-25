The new methodology to calculate housing numbers includes the ratio between house prices and local wages. In the South Hams we have one of the highest ratios in the country. It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious, but there is a belief that if we give 1000’s of planning permissions then simplistic supply-and-demand will kick in and the prices will come down. Yet, we all know what happens if house prices weaken, the builders just stop building. It would be a funny business model that builds to harm its own profit margins!