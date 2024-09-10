I am delighted to contribute on the current high-profile water issues and debates, including pollution, profits, priorities and much more, but why should I ‘spout’ about it?
A Derbyshire lad brought up in post war poverty who went on to be at the sharp end of one of the most controversial Thatcher privatisations involved in the politics of ‘fat cats’ profits, dividends, rising water bill, Carsington major dam collapse, sewage outfalls, SWW’s Clean Sweep coastal treatment programme, ‘standards versus costs’ debate, Yorkshire Water drought and much more.
50 years of working in the UK public and private water sector – Severn Trent Water – South West Water – Yorkshire Water - and across the world, arguing with politicians, managing hostile press and media, bringing common sense to boardrooms and applauding the dedication of 50,000 UK water industry employees.
But NOW...frustrated by a broken English water model – and pushing nationally for change.
Also running a UK and international water business from a Devon base, working on many continents advising and providing water industry knowledge and experience to individuals and companies including supporting the Blair Government following the Iraq War with technical improvement support for Baghdad’s shattered water infrastructure.
From presentations on Capitol Hill, Washington, to expert support and advice in many countries including the US, Jamaica, Kathmandu, Albania, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Guyana, Australia, and most European countries.
I credit my worldwide activity to a spectacular failing of the 11 plus examination; opening up an opportunity for a privileged secondary modern education and a rare degree in common sense, plus my Mothers sound advice and encouragement as a 15-year-old to work for the local river board because “they pay you when you’re off sick.”
Enough about me. Where do I stand on the issues of today’s English water industry mess. In future columns I will go into more detail and discuss the many pro’s and con’s in what is a highly controversial and contentious issue. But here is an appetiser.
What do we need now?
(1) a transformational and leading Environmental Regulator (not the current Environment Agency of one man and his dog); a tough policeman who needs huge additional investment of manpower and budget to set and closely monitor activities of the polluters; agriculture, water companies, highway run-off.
(2) a new water company model based on not-for profit, ridding the broken model of number one, two, three, priorities. Profits, shareholders, dividends.
(3) a recognition that the quicker we want cleaner rivers, seas, the quicker the bills will have to rise, even in a not-for-profit era. To think otherwise is delusion.
(4) Other than boardrooms, the UK water industry has the best professionals in the world. 56,000 who are more than capable of delivering the change.
So we need a Starmer – not a staller. Is he up for it? More to come, next time.