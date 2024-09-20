We are excited to introduce a new weekly feature, Your Voice, where we explore handpicked topics and gather your opinions. Each week, we’ll speak with residents to capture insights, stories, and perspectives that reflect our community. The aim is to amplify your voices, spark meaningful dialogue, and have some fun along the way. Join us as we dive into the issues and ideas that shape our shared experience, one conversation at a time.
This week’s question: "If you had an unlimited amount of money, what would you do with it?"
Chelsea Vincent and Callum Stewart said: “Gosh, probably a house. We just bought one, but it needs a lot of work. With unlimited money, we'd definitely fix it up. Then maybe a nice car, something eco-friendly. After helping others, of course."
Columbine Mulvey said: "If I had that kind of money, I’d focus on fixing the world. I would invest significantly in innovators working on eco-friendly alternatives to products like polystyrene, which are harmful to our environment. There are so many sustainable materials being developed today—like those made from mushrooms—that could replace the plastics we currently rely on.
“But it’s not just about environmental solutions. I believe it’s also about helping people find true happiness. We’ve lost sight of what really brings joy and fulfilment in life. Money alone doesn’t create happiness; it’s the connections we make and the experiences we share. I’d want to create opportunities that teach people how to be happy in meaningful ways, ultimately making the world a better place for everyone.”
Paddy Mills said: "I’d buy a few houses and rent them out. And I’d make sure the taxman couldn’t get a penny of it!"
Paul and Elizabeth added: "We’d probably give it away—either to charities or family. We'd mainly give it to Christian charities that we support"
Jim Copley shared: I don’t want for much. I’m retired and enjoy each day, despite losing my eyesight. It’s not about money for me; it’s about enjoying life while I can.
I've got no other family so that's going to be difficult but I just look at it, look at life and think, I'm 75, I've had a good innings, if I died next week."