Over the past weekend, Salcombe RNLI volunteer crew member Malcolm Church marked his marriage to Lou with a gathering attended by family, friends, and a significant number of fellow RNLI crew members.
Malcolm has around three years of experience with Salcombe RNLI and is also widely recognised in town as a full-time fisherman, operating both commercial and day charter boats.
When the weather prevents the boats from heading out, Malcolm can be found working as a chef at the Fortescue Inn, cooking up a storm.
Lou, an accomplished baker, serves as Manager at the Fortescue Inn.
Like Malcolm, she is highly regarded throughout the town and consistently demonstrates a willingness to assist others.
Everyone at RNLI Salcombe sends their very best wishes to Lou and Malcolm for their future together.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.