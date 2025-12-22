Over the past weekend, Salcombe RNLI volunteer crew member Malcolm Church marked his marriage to Lou with a gathering attended by family, friends, and a significant number of fellow RNLI crew members.

Malcolm has around three years of experience with Salcombe RNLI and is also widely recognised in town as a full-time fisherman, operating both commercial and day charter boats.

When the weather prevents the boats from heading out, Malcolm can be found working as a chef at the Fortescue Inn, cooking up a storm.

Lou, an accomplished baker, serves as Manager at the Fortescue Inn.

Like Malcolm, she is highly regarded throughout the town and consistently demonstrates a willingness to assist others.

Everyone at RNLI Salcombe sends their very best wishes to Lou and Malcolm for their future together.