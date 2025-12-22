Wales & West Utilities has finished its project to upgrade part of the gas network in the College Way area of Dartmouth, on time.
The project, which started in September, was vital to ensure gas continues to flow safely and reliably across the area - helping to keep people warm and transport green gases in the future.
The gas emergency and pipeline service liaised with Devon County Council to plan the work, and traffic management was in place throughout.
Wales & West Utilities' Natalie Raphael managed the upgrade work and said: “We would like to thank the local community for bearing with us whilst we completed this essential work.”
Wales & West Utilities delivers energy to over 7.5 million people across Wales and south west England using more than 35,000 kilometres of underground pipes.
