We are excited to introduce a new weekly feature: 'Your Voice,' where we delve into handpicked topics for your opinion. Each week, we'll talk with residents, capturing your insights, opinions, and stories. The series aims to amplify your voice within our community, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and fostering meaningful, and sometimes fun, dialogue. Join us as we explore the issues and ideas that shape our shared experience, one conversation at a time.
This week's conversation topic is: "What is your favourite meal of all time?"
Ben Britton from Kingsbridge said: "Steak, every day of the week! I like mine medium rare, with a little bit of marbling. A good local one is from Aune Valley, which is very good. They're located close to Loddiswell. They're a bit on the pricey side, but well worth it."
John Kat said: "I like steak and pies. I enjoy my steak medium rare. I don't have any local recommendations, as we're just visiting the area."
Penny Kat said: "I'm vegetarian, so not steak, but I do enjoy Lebanese food or Middle Eastern cuisine."
Bert Heslinga from Holland said: "I like pasta and pizza, but when we visit England, I think the fish and chips are delicious."
Maga Kramer from Holland said: "I'm mostly a fish eater, but my favourite is mussels."
Jane Gibbs said: "My favourite meal is a Sunday roast. I didn't used to like them, and it's only in the past few years that I've really started to enjoy them. My favorite is probably roast chicken or lamb. As for vegetables to go with a roast dinner, I like sweet potato and parsnips. I can recommend red cabbage cooked in orange juice, along with some carrots and peas—the whole thing."
Charlotte Gibbs said: "I love spaghetti Pomodoro. It's spaghetti in a tomatoey kind of sauce. There's not really much to it, but it's my go-to."
Ed Noel said: "I'm not really sure what my favourite is. I'm not a big fan of steaks, but I do like roasts. I like my roasts with pork and beef. The Sportsman's Arms in Dartmouth does a fantastic roast; I can definitely recommend it!"