Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault in Kingsbridge on Tuesday evening (January 27), prompting a search operation involving specialist resources.
Residents reported a helicopter circling the town for around 20 minutes, between approximately 8.30pm and 8.50pm, before it was stood down. A drone was also deployed over the Wallingford Road and Church Street area, along with a police dog unit.
A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a serious sexual assault within a property near Duncombe Park, Kingsbridge, at around 6.50pm on Tuesday, January 27. Officers, supported by the force helicopter, carried out enquiries in the area.”
A man in his 30s was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone with information or footage which may be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or via the force website, quoting reference number 50260022476.
