Kingsbridge takeaway restaurant Kings Fried Chicken is set to reopen tonight (Wednesday, 28 January) following a week of uncertainty.
The business was forced to close after a series of racist incidents culminated in a physical assault on owner Erkan Mutlu last Tuesday (21 January). Mr Mutlu said the decision to shut was taken to protect himself and his staff.
Two of Mr Mutlu’s other Kingsbridge restaurants reopened on Friday (23 January) after an outpouring of community support.
A Kingsbridge man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the assault and later released on bail with what police described as “stringent conditions” to protect the victims, the public, and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.