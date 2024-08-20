We are excited to introduce a new weekly feature: 'Your Voice,' where we delve into handpicked topics for your opinion. Each week, we'll talk with residents, capturing your insights, opinions, and stories. The series aims to amplify your voice within our community, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and fostering meaningful, and sometimes fun, dialogue. Join us as we explore the issues and ideas that shape our shared experience, one conversation at a time.
This week's conversation topic is: "What has been you best ever holiday destination?"
Susie McLaughlin said: "Oh my goodness, well, I've just come back from Mallorca. Palma was beautiful, so maybe that was the best place. But I'm a bit of a traveller. I'm actually off to India for two months in January, so I think maybe the best is yet to come!"
Liz Smith said: "I went to Australia a very long time ago. We were visiting family, so we went to Cairns, Melbourne, and Sydney, and then stayed with some family for a while. I'd love to go to Canada, though. I've never been, but I would love to go to Canada."
Elizabeth and Geoff Bunn said: "I think it would have to be Malta because that's where I met my husband. Geoff was an airline pilot with British Airways at the time. It was 1970 when we met there. We've been very happy!"
Bola Otesanya and her son Jackson Timms said: "For us, it's Kingsbridge in Devon! We like it because you can be near the water. We live in London, so it's kind of hard to get to water. It's nice for the kids to go to the beach and play in the sea."
Stephen and Cat Bainton from Normandy, France, said: "For us, it's got to be Paxos in Greece. It's small, remote, quiet, and everybody's very friendly. They've got all sorts of restaurants and splendid walks."
Margaret Harris said: "There are so many lovely places, it's hard to choose. We did go to Madeira, and that was nice. It's beautiful. But in this country, I mean, we're at Bigbury at the moment, which is absolutely gorgeous, and we like the Gower Coast as well."
Agnes Wilkins said: "Oh my goodness me! Probably when I went to Australia to see our son and daughter-in-law out there. They were in Port Augusta to start with, and then they moved to Adelaide. I loved the climate, the people, and the fact that it was so family-oriented. They have family days, and the men seem to be home at reasonable hours. It's just a lovely country."
Peter Wilkins said: "For me, it's got to be Croyde, North Devon, Saunton, that area, and Ilfracombe. We love walking—there's plenty of lovely coastal walking over the top. The beaches are fantastic, and the surf is fantastic."