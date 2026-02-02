A Kingsbridge resident is tackling the hilly Madrid Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.
Jim Stewart, aged 67, said his decision was shaped by a recent experience at his GP surgery: “I recently attended my GP surgery for an on-demand PSA test. The results were described as ‘normal’, but I was advised not to be reassured by that alone, as an acceptable PSA level is an indicator rather than a diagnosis,” he said.
Jim said that the conversation had left him with a sobering realisation: ‘normal doesn’t always mean safe,’ and so has decided to raise awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.
Jim is a member of The Kingsmen Harmony Chorus in Kingsbridge and also plays golf at Thurlestone Golf Club.
In both groups, which are mostly made up of men of a certain age, discussions frequently move from music or sports to men's health, with prostate issues a common topic.
On Sunday, April 26, Jim will run his first marathon, accompanied by his daughter Holly, who lives in Madrid and can guide him along the course.
"I’ve never even run a “Couch to 5K", and Madrid is famously hilly, so this will be the biggest mental and physical challenge of my life,” he said.
"Compared to the uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis, this is a challenge I’m ready to take on,’ he added.
The Kingsmen Harmony Chorus has also chosen Prostate Cancer UK as their charity for 2026.
Jim said: "It's a fantastic chorus supporting and raising money for a truly lifesaving charity.
“In 2023 Prostate Cancer became the largest diagnosed UK cancer and is now the greatest cause of death by cancer in the UK, surpassing that of breast cancer.
“Any money we can raise will go towards better tests, better research, and better outcomes—not just for men like me today, but for our sons and grandsons tomorrow.”
If you would like to support Jim you can visit his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kingsmen-jim
