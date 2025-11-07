Devon Young Fishers had a fantastic turnout of young fishers, local families, and visitors joining their Fishing Day in Salcombe.
Helen Lovell of Fisherman’s Mission shared the vital work they do, and Juliette Hatchman of SWFPO and Gus Caslake of SeaFish gave their support and rope-tying lessons.
There was a tour of the Salcombe RNLI lifeboats, coastal-inspired arts and crafts sessions from Kelly Bowkett of Paint and Sip and a fascinating crab-picking demonstration with Adrian Bartlett of PFSA packed with fun facts.
The club would like to thank local fishermen Midge (SE99 - Charlotte Anne), Malcolm Church and Chris Roberts (SE20 - New Dawn), and Neil Viles (SE44 - Iris), plus Fernie from the RNLI Crew, the teams at Salcombe Angling, The Fortescue Inn and The Kings Arms and everyone else involved.
