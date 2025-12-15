This comes as new Specsavers research shows that 44% people who can’t leave their homes without support are missing out on essential sight and hearing care.
The findings also reveal that 29% of carers across the region say that the person they care for has had their eyesight negatively impacted because they cannot get to a store, and for the same reason 21% have never had their hearing loss treated.
At-home services provide personal, expert and convenient eye tests and hearing checks to those who are eligible. However, only 19% of local carers are aware that both are available, while 32% are unaware that the person they care for is eligible.
To help more people access these vital at-home health checks, Alison Hammond is raising awareness about the issue by joining the Specsavers Home Visits team as its newest recruit, lifting the curtain on this essential service for people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied and without support.
During her time shadowing Specsavers Home Visits optometrist Julie Benson on her rounds, Alison Hammond said: “I had no idea how much goes into a Specsavers Home Visit until I joined the team myself.
“We met so many amazing people who simply can’t get out, and being able to visit them in their homes makes such a difference.”
More than half (52%) of vulnerable people interviewed in the region say they feel that the individual they care for is unable to enjoy everyday things such as watching TV, reading the newspaper or participating in shared activities due to untreated sight issues.
Vision difficulties have also made 23% more prone to accidents or injuring themselves, while 38% say that the person they care for has lost confidence due to poor vision.
Loneliness is also a key factor among people who have eyesight and hearing difficulties, with many saying that the person they care for has experienced feelings of loneliness or isolation due to poor eyesight (21%) or poor hearing (50%).
Julie Benson, Specsavers Home Visits optometrist, added: “We visit hundreds of people each week who simply can’t get to a store due to physical or mental health disabilities. We get to know them and what matters day to day.
“While we’re there to help with their eyesight, the impact goes far beyond that - poor vision can knock confidence or increase loneliness, especially in people who live alone. Delivering the high-quality clinical care you’d expect from Specsavers, tailored to their individual needs, genuinely transforms their everyday quality of life.”
The Home Visits service provides eligible individuals with a comprehensive, NHS-funded eye test in the comfort of their own home. Additionally, Specsavers now offers free home hearing checks in selected locations.
Helen Walker, Chief Executive at Carers UK, said: “Access to home-based healthcare services, like home eye tests and hearing checks, are essential for people who can’t leave their homes independently. It also makes a tremendous difference to unpaid carers, the family members and friends who support them, because they often spend a substantial amount of time coordinating their care needs.”
For more information about the new campaign and to watch the exclusive mini-series, visit specsavers.co.uk/alison-joins-specsavers
