Students from Kingsbridge Community College, put their engineering skills to the test this term as they competed in the Greenpower Electric Car Endurance South West event.
Nine students from years 7 to 9 took part in the exciting competition, which challenges young people to design, build and race electric vehicles while developing valuable skills in engineering, teamwork and problem-solving.
The Kingsbridge team competed against around 30 other schools and teams across two demanding 90-minute endurance races, putting months of preparation, collaboration and technical expertise into practice on the track.
Throughout the day, students worked together to monitor the car's performance, adapt their race strategy and support one another through the challenges of endurance racing, gaining hands-on experience of engineering in action.
The Greenpower initiative is designed to inspire the next generation of engineers by combining STEM learning with real-world challenges, encouraging young people to develop practical skills while exploring careers in science, technology and engineering.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for the teamwork and determination they showed throughout the competition. Greenpower is about so much more than racing. It gives young people the opportunity to apply their learning in a real-world setting and solve problems together. Taking part in an event of this scale is a fantastic achievement, and our students represented the school brilliantly."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: "Opportunities like Greenpower bring STEM subjects to life in a truly memorable way. By designing, building and racing an electric vehicle, students develop technical knowledge alongside vital skills such as collaboration, resilience and creative problem-solving. We are delighted to see Kingsbridge Community College continuing to provide experiences that inspire young people and help prepare them for the exciting careers of the future."
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