The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for south Devon.
The warning began last night, and is in force all day, until 7pm tonight.
While the weather has calmed in some areas this morning, a fresh belt of heavy rain is predicted to hit Teignbridge at lunchtime.
The heavy rain is likely to bring some travel disruption and flooding in places on Thursday.
What to Expect:
- Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible