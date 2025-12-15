FURTHER heavy rain is expected from Wednesday this week as the Met Office issues warns of flooding and travel delays.
Heavy rain could lead to some travel disruption and possible flooding, the Exeter-based forecaster is warning.
The yellow weather warning comes into force from 10am on Wednesday, December 17, lasting until midnight.
Coming off the back of recent wet weather, between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain is likely to accumulate quite widely across Devon, with between 40 and 60 millimetres is possible over Dartmoor
Rain should clear to the east during the latter part of Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.