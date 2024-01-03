More heavy rain is expected throughout Thursday across the South Hams.
The Met Office has a yellow warning for rain across the South of England from midday tomorrow until 3am on Friday morning.
This directly follows the travel disruption caused by Storm Henk earlier this week.
Some areas could see up to 50mm of rain throughout Thursday.
The Met Office has advised that there could be a slight chance of power cuts, additional flooding, and road closures. Where there is flooding on train tracks there could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services throughout the day.