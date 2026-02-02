Repairs to a vital road in Kingsbridge have become caught up in red tape, exacerbating the challenges of fixing the damage.
A hole at the bottom of Fore Street was discovered after flooding last month, and efforts to repair the key route through the town are now being frustrated on several fronts.
The hole, assessed as around two metres deep and roughly four metres by three metres across, has proven far more complicated to repair than first expected.
Devon County Council, which is leading the work, said a void had been discovered beneath the road following the collapse of a historic culvert.
In an update, the council outlined the difficulties posed by both the location and the nature of the repairs, revealing that three separate permissions are required before work can fully begin.
“Water running through the culvert is classified as a main river, which means anything we do needs approval from the Environment Agency,” the council said.
“The quay wall forms the boundary of a Site of Special Scientific Interest, so we also require permission from Natural England.
“In addition, the culvert is tidal and our work requires consent from the Marine Management Organisation.”
Excavation works and CCTV surveys have also revealed a concentration of underground services, including water mains, foul water sewers, BT cables and gas mains.
“We need to either move these services or find a way to work safely around them,” the council said, adding that BT and Wales and West Utilities had been contacted and responses were expected shortly.
With the road closed outside Fore Street’s Peacocks store, traffic is being diverted along Mill Street.
The council said it understood the “significant impact on the community, especially traders”.
“Our plan is to start upstream near the void to allow Fore Street to reopen as quickly as possible,” it added.
Extra signage will be installed noting “Businesses Open as Usual”.
At present, the council said it could not give a timeframe for when the work would be completed.
