Next month acclaimed artist Bruce Munro is bringing his stunning art installation Field of Light to Salcombe to help celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary of saving lives at sea.
The Salcombe Field of Light is an art installation of 20,000 fibe optic lights on stems that will glow across 35,000 square meters of fields opposite Salcombe.
It opens on Saturday October 5 at 6.24pm then will run to January 10 from 4pm to 10pm daily.
Over 12 months of planning and more than 300 volunteers have made possible the largest art installation of its type ever attempted in the region.
The public can view the light display free of change from the waterfront in Salcombe, and can also sponsor a light stem for £20 and dedicate it to someone special in their life.
All funds raised will go to the RNLI to help save lives at sea for the next 200 years.
British artist Bruce Munro is best known for producing large immersive light-based installations, and Salcombe the town holds a special significance for him.
Bruce spent his youth in Salcombe working in Dusters Restaurant and living in the community.
He said: ‘I am hopeful that in Salcombe, it will also inspire, creating wonderment but also drawing attention to the mysteriousness of the landscape and the darkness that surrounds it.’
The Salcombe Field of Light has been donated by Bruce free of charge, as a thank you to the RNLI.
It’s hoped that the art will raise significant funds for the RNLI by allowing people to dedicate a light in celebration of a life.
Meanwhile the fifth annual Salcombe Live Festival returns between Friday 4 and Sunday 6 October, promising to be one of the biggest events in the diary this year for the South Hams.
This free weekend of live entertainment will bring together famous faces from the world of folk, roots, R&B, americana and blues music, alongside stellar stand-up comedy artists, and entertainers. Over 40 live performances will be held in venues across the town.
The rich and varied musical acts, many of which regularly feature on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music, include:
The folk hero, dubbed as “the future of folk music”, John Smith;
Grammy award-winning songwriting and jaw-dropping vocals from Daisy Chute;
BBC Gospel Choir of the Year 2024 finalists The Soul of the City;
Local festival favourites the Busketeers, fresh from their summer Boardmasters appearance;
Sam Evans, a BBC Introducing Stage artist at this year’s Glastonbury festival;
Blues legend Eddie Martin – known as the “Ambassador of British Blues” his songs have graced tv and film soundtracks;
Ezio, formed in 1990, remain “one of the best live bands it is possible to see”;
and the critically acclaimed and festival favourite at Glastonbury and around Europe, the Beatles Dub Club will play on the Friday night.
For more information about the installation and to sponsor a stem visit: https://salcombefieldoflight.com/
Or visit https://www.instagram.com/salcombe_field_of_light/
For a full line up, visit: https://salcombe-live.co.uk/