A South Devon town has taken back ownership of a major piece of open space after a long campaign to secure it.
The nearly three-hectare open space in Salcombe, known as the Berry, has now transferred to the town’s council from South Hams District Council.
South Hams has owned the land since the 1970s, when it was transferred away from the former Salcombe Urban District Council under a local government overhaul.
But Salcombe Town Council had leased the land from South Hams and maintained most of it, except for a playground and the former hockey club pitch and pavilion building that South Hams continued to look after directly.
Jasper Evans, the mayor of Salcombe, said the Berry had now transferred to the town council, something he was “delighted” about.
“We welcome that Salcombe’s community now has direct responsibility for this asset” he said.
He thanked South Hams District Council for its support, including the area’s two district councillors, Councillor Mark Long (Independent, Salcombe and Thurlestone) and Samantha Dennis (Conservative, Salcombe and Thurlestone).
“It has also been a great team effort at the town council, with special thanks to Councillor Rob Wheeler for campaigning for this outcome over many years, and to our legal advisers, Stephens Scown LLP.”
The land transfer completed on 12 February, and Cllr Evans said South Hams had been supportive of the move.
He added he did not think the decision had been motivated by cost-saving on South Hams’ part, given Salcombe had leased the land and maintained most of it anyway.
“It is a Salcombe community asset,” Cllr Evans said.
Cllr Evans added the town council would be consulting further on the Berry’s future use by the public for amenity, sport and recreation.
He said the town would be invited to a celebration to mark the transfer.
The ownership of the Berry is now held by the town council and the Elspeth Mary Carr Charity, of which the town council is the sole trustee.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.