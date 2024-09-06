Major roadworks are set to begin on Wednesday (September 11) that will affect Woolwell, around 2/3 of which is in the South Hams.
The Woolwell to The George scheme aims to alleviate congestion at the notorious pinch-point between Woolwell Roundabout and The George, on the A386 Tavistock Road.
More than 30,000 vehicles use this section of road each day and there are often queues and delays at peak times, caused by traffic having to merge over very short distances.
With significant growth planned for the north of the city and traffic forecast to increase along this route, the improvements should encourage more walking, cycling and bus travel, as well as minimise congestion and delays for general traffic.
The scheme is split into three phases.
Phase one will include walking and cycling improvements on Woolwell Road, new cycling facilities on Tavistock Road (north of Woolwell Roundabout) and a new signalised junction where Woolwell Crescent meets Tavistock Road.
Phase two will replace Woolwell Roundabout with a signalised junction, widen Tavistock Road and improve walking and cycling facilities.
Phase three involves the expansion of the George Park and Ride to provide extra parking spaces.
The £45 million scheme forms part of a programme of infrastructure investment through the Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).
It was awarded £5 million from the Department for Transport’s TCF and £19.9 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to tackle congestion and improve public transport on one of our busiest roads.