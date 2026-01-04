Wales & West Utilities (WWU) engineers have worked throughout the evening to repair the damaged pipe that caused a widespread gas outage across Kingsbridge, Malborough, Salcombe and surrounding areas. The company said the work was a “very challenging repair” and confirmed it has now been completed successfully.
WWU teams are continuing to visit customers registered on the Priority Services Register to provide alternative cooking and heating facilities. Residents are also being asked to check on neighbours or family members who may be vulnerable. Anyone who needs assistance is advised to speak with one of the engineers working in the area.
As part of the process to safely restore gas supplies, engineers must visit every affected property to turn off the gas at the control valve near the meter. Residents are being urged to make every effort to be at home when engineers call, as this will help speed up the restoration process.
Additional engineers have been drafted in to support the operation. Once all properties have been safely switched off, which is expected to be by late afternoon, teams will begin the process of restoring gas supplies. This will require a second visit to each property to ensure the supply is turned back on safely.
If engineers are unable to gain access, a card will be left with information on how to arrange for the gas supply to be restored. All engineers will carry identification badges, which can be verified by calling 0800 316 0478.
A further update is expected later today.
As the disruption continues, local organisations have stepped in to support affected residents. Family Church in Kingsbridge will be open as a warm space on Sunday, January 4, from 9.15am to 2pm, with free hot drinks available from 10am. A family all-age service will take place between 10.30am and 11.45am, followed by the warm space reopening until 2pm.
Local business Twenty Seven is also offering support, with owner Jamie providing reduced-price meals, with delivery available if required.
Kingsbridge Town Council also said they will be issuing more information later today.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.