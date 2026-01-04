Devon County Council (DCC) has issued advice for Devon residents left without gas following damage to a gas main in Kingsbridge.
DCC say supplies to homes, businesses and schools may be affected over several days, which are forecast to be extremely cold. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice for the area for today (Sunday, January 4), tomorrow and Tuesday, warning that travel may also be disrupted.
Before supplies can be restored, engineers must visit every affected property twice. The first visit will involve turning off the gas supply at the control valve, followed by a second visit to safely restore it once the network is ready. Residents are being urged to remain at home where possible to assist with the process.
Customers are also being asked not to attempt to turn off their own gas supplies. Anyone who has already done so is advised not to turn it back on and to contact Wales & West Utilities (WWU) on 0800 912 2999.
WWU began distributing warm packs overnight to customers on its Priority Services Register. These include blankets, hot water bottles and electric heaters.
Devon County Council said its social care teams are working with Wales & West Utilities, South Hams District Council and town and parish councils to ensure vulnerable residents not on the priority register are also supported.
Residents without mains gas are being reminded to keep warm safely. Advice includes avoiding the use of barbecues, camping stoves or open fires indoors, not using petrol or diesel generators inside homes, and taking care with portable heaters. Anyone using bottled gas heaters approved for indoor use should ensure rooms are well ventilated and follow all instructions carefully.
People are advised to wear several thin layers of clothing, keep their feet raised when sitting, move around regularly, and gather in one room to share warmth. Draughts can be reduced by placing towels or sheets under doors and closing curtains and blinds once it gets dark.
Health officials warn that becoming very cold can have serious effects. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, cold or dry skin, slurred speech, slow breathing and confusion. Anyone concerned about someone’s health is advised to contact NHS 111 for non-emergency advice or 999 in an emergency.
Devon County Council is also contacting care homes and schools in the area and reviewing gritting arrangements to ensure key routes remain open for gas engineers and support workers.
Five schools due to reopen after the Christmas break may be affected. These are Kingsbridge Primary School, Kingsbridge Community College, West Alvington Primary School, Malborough Primary School and Salcombe Primary School. Restoring gas supplies to schools and vulnerable residents will be prioritised. Parents and carers are advised to monitor school communication channels, with any closures published on the county council’s schools website.
Wales & West Utilities said engineers will carry identification badges, and residents can verify their identity by calling 0800 316 0478.
Anyone who smells gas is advised to call the National Gas Emergency line on 0800 111 999.
