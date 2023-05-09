Police were called at around 4.45pm yesterday (8 May) to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the A379 between Yealmpton and Brixton.
Th incident involved an orange Ford Focus Estate and black Peugeot 107.
As a result of the collision, one female adult driver was seriously injured and was taken to Derriford Hospital for emergency treatment.
The other driver suffered less serious injuries, with other people involved suffering only minor injuries.
Officers from Patrol and Alliance Roads Policing carried out a forensic investigation of the scene and the road was re-opened in the early hours of this morning (May 9).
Police would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed for the duration of the police investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information which may assist the investigation, including any Dash cam footage, is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police on quoting log number 617 of 08/05/23.