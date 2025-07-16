We are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in South Brent on Tuesday 15 July.
Emergency services were called at around 3.30pm to the B3372 at the junction with the A38 offslip at South Brent where it was reported that a collision had occurred involving a white Peugeot 208 and a grey Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 574 of 15/07/2025
