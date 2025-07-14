A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer has admitted misconduct in a public office and been sentenced to a 12-month prison term, suspended for 12 months.
Former temporary Police Sergeant Martin Newitt, aged 39 of Dobwalls, Liskeard, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 July.
The judge also ordered Newitt to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days within the next 12 months.
The court heard how between May 2020 and December 2021, the former officer formed an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public whom he had met while on-duty. He was also found guilty of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data held in a computer 'Contrary to section 1(1) and (3) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.’
Detective Superintendent Alexandra Doughty, Head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “These were serious reports to be made against a serving police officer and he was immediately suspended from duty in January 2022, while the investigation proceeded meticulously in the Professional Standards Department.
“These investigations are never simple and I give huge credit to the resilience and courage of the victim to maintain support for the investigation throughout this time.
“I hope the investigation and subsequent prosecution show that police and partners will take action, regardless of the occupation of the offender, in order to increase and maintain public confidence in policing.
“Newitt has demonstrated a disregard for the professional standards and behaviour we expect from all of our officers and staff.
“Newitt resigned from the Police in January 2025, however, will still face former officer misconduct proceedings within Force.”
