Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 31-year-old male from Exeter.
Stevie Palmer is wanted on recall to prison and in connection to reports of shoplifting and breach of court bail.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.
Palmer is described as being a white male, with fair hair and blue eyes. He is of a medium build and approximately 5ft 10ins tall.
He is known to have links across the Exeter and South Devon areas.
Anyone who sees Palmer is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 50250129255.
