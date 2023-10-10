Whilst on a training exercise, Brixham Coastguard Rescue Team were called to reports of a woman who had fallen into the harbour.
The call came in at 7.40pm yesterday evening (October 9).
A lady had fallen down steps in the inner harbour and then rolled into the water.
Luckily a women walking nearby with her son had seen it happened and ran down the steps and into the water to help. When they arrived, the women had managed to get the injured lady to the bottom of the steps and was administering first aid.
They took over the first aid and waited for an Ambulance.
Once the Ambulance arrived they were able to stretcher the lady up and into the Ambulance. helping.