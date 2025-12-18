People needing urgent and life-saving and urgent care are now being treated in the first phase of Torbay Hospital’s £14.2million Emergency Department redevelopment – a major step towards improving patient experience and reducing waiting times.
The new spaces, which opened in early December, include a brighter, more welcoming reception waiting area, extra triage rooms and modern offices and training spaces for staff. These changes mean patients can be seen more quickly and in a calmer environment, while staff benefit from better spaces to learn and work together.
Early feedback from patients and families have been overwhelmingly positive with many saying the new waiting area feels more comfortable and supportive. Staff have also praised the improvements, which will help them deliver care more efficiently and safely.
Phase two of the project will bring even more enhancements, including extra space to improve patient flow, a dedicated mental health triage area for people in crisis, and upgrades to the minors’ area. The full redevelopment is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.
Dr Kate Lissett, Chief Medical Officer at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is an exciting step forward for urgent and emergency care in Torbay and South Devon. The new areas will make a real difference for our patients and our teams - improving flow, reducing waiting times and creating a better environment for everyone.”
Dr Amy Jones, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, added: “The new spaces will transform how we deliver care. More room for patients to wait and be triaged means we can see people more quickly and provide a calmer, safer environment. This is a huge step forward for both our patients and our team.”
Work on the redevelopment began in January 2025 and the first phase opened on 09 December 2025. Construction will continue into next year, with the next phase focusing on improvements to the minors’ area, with the full redevelopment scheduled for completion in spring 2026.
