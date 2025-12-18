A bid to ban ultra-loud fireworks in parts of South Devon has failed to ignite the support of local councillors.
Members of South Hams council debated a motion calling for a big bang ban on the use of fireworks hitting more than 80 decibels on its land.
But they were told that the council had received no complaints over loud fireworks, and there were no displays on council land. Big summer displays at Dartmouth, Salcombe and Kingsbridge are fired from the water instead.
The motion also called on the council to encourage the use of silent fireworks, but Cllr Jonathan Hawkins (Con, Dartmouth and East Dart) told colleagues: “Britannia Royal Naval College has silent fireworks, and they’re just not the same.”
The motion was put forward by Cllr Anna Presswell (Green, Totnes) who said: “Military veterans suffering varying degrees of PTSD are triggered, as are Ukrainian and other refugees living in the area. They find the explosions uncomfortable, having fled conflict zones.”
She said noisy fireworks caused stress and sometimes death to animals, who were ‘fearful and panicked’.
“I could get dozens, if not hundreds, of local residents supporting the idea of quiet fireworks.”
But, said council leader Dan Thomas (Lib Dem, Newton and Yealmpton): “I could get hundreds, if not thousands of people supporting noisy fireworks at the right time of year, in the right place and for the right reasons.”
Cllr Samantha Dennis (Con, Salcombe and Thurlestone) added: “The volunteer organisers of displays in my ward are pet owners and farmers. They are responsible people.
“We should be celebrating and supporting these individuals, not putting more restrictions on the events they organise. It would have a detrimental effect on charities and fundraising.”
Cllr David Hancock (Lib Dem, South Brent) told the meeting: “At a time when the hospitality industry is really struggling, a ban on loud fireworks would have an economic impact.”
Members voted by 18 to four, with two abstentions, not to support the big bang ban.
