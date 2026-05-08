Police were called to Malborough on Friday, May 8, following reports of a woman allegedly threatening members of the public with a weapon.
Concerns were raised in the village shortly after midday, with some members of the public claiming that Malborough with South Huish Primary School had been placed into lockdown during the incident. However, this has not been confirmed by the South Hams Gazette.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the area at around 12.45pm after receiving reports that a woman had made references to being in possession of a sword.
Officers attended the scene and carried out searches of the surrounding area, but no weapon was seen or recovered.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress. She remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 12.45pm on May 8 to Malborough, following a report of a woman making reference to being in possession of a sword.
“Officers attended the area and carried out searches. No weapons were reported to have been seen, and nothing was located during searches.
“A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress. She remains in police custody.”
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