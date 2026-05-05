Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation following an incident in Plymouth last night (Monday, May 4).
Emergency services were called at around 8.20pm on Monday, May 4, to reports of a serious assault of a man at a property on Embankment Road.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man in his 20s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
“A thorough investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances surrounding what has happened.
“We carried out immediate searches last night which resulted in a 57-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of murder and he is currently in police custody.
“A cordon remains in place this morning, and officers will be in the area throughout the day.
“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time, to come forward.
Det Supt Bentley added: “At this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public. We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in and around the area of Embankment Road yesterday evening and may have seen or heard anything suspicious. Even information that may seem small could be vital to our investigation.”
Officers are also asking residents and motorists to check any CCTV, doorbell, or dash‑cam footage they may have from the area during the relevant time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or online quoting reference number 794 04/05/2026.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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