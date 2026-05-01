A programme designed to help parents navigate the risks facing young people is expanding its reach with the launch of a new website.
The Let’s Talk Safer Families initiative offers advice and support to parents and carers, which aims to help them better understand the challenges young people face in a rapidly changing world.
The new website, launched at an event at Follaton House in Totnes on Tuesday, April 28, provides what organisers describe as “judgment-free” guidance.
It includes videos, articles and information about live events, covering topics such as online safety, pornography, healthy relationships and family wellbeing.
The site was developed by web design agency Made with Maturity and is structured to give users easy access to concise, “bite-sized” information.
Its launch has been supported by £100,000 in funding from the Devon and Cornwall Police Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC).
That funding will also be used to expand the wider Let’s Talk programme, including the appointment of a dedicated staff member and an increase in live events and resources.
Future content is expected to address emerging issues such as the use of artificial intelligence in indecent image sharing and child exploitation.
Organisers say a key priority for the coming year is to encourage greater involvement from fathers and male carers.
Currently, around 13% of attendees to Let’s Talk sessions are men, despite recognition of the important role male figures play in young people’s lives.
Rebecca Hewitt, chair of the South Devon and Dartmoor Community Safety Partnerships, leading Let’s Talk, said: “Often parents don’t understand the risks their young people are facing or are too frightened and don’t know where to start.
“Let’s Talk empowers parents and carers to support their children by ensuring they can access up-to-date, factual information and tips in a supportive and non-judgmental space.”
The partnership brings together local councils in Teignbridge, South Hams and West Devon, alongside police, fire, health and probation services, to address community safety concerns across Devon.
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